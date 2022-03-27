×
Create
Notifications

Xavier Woods makes bold championship prediction for 2022

Woods made his return on SmackDown
Woods made his return on SmackDown
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 27, 2022 05:48 PM IST
News

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has taken to Twitter to claim that he will capture his first Intercontinental Championship in 2022.

Woods is one-third of The New Day, one of the most popular factions in WWE history. Besides his accolades in the tag team division, the SmackDown star has also enjoyed success in singles competition. The YouTube sensation was crowned King of the Ring during the Crown Jewel premium live event in 2021.

The New Day member recently took to Twitter to talk about his championship intentions for the current calendar year. King Woods claimed that he was back, first to settle a score, and then for the Intercontinental Championship.

"Back to settle a score, then it’s time to get to work. In 2022 your king will become Intercontinental Champion," Woods said.
Back to settle a score, then it’s time to get to work. In 2022 your king will become Intercontinental Champion. https://t.co/P8kSOYwLOh

The Intercontinental Championship is currently held by Richochet. The One and Only will defend his title on WrestleMania SmackDown against Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Xavier Woods has been off WWE TV since January 2022

Before his return and victory over Ridge Holland on the latest edition of SmackDown, Xavier Woods had not been seen on the blue brand since January.

Woods had a torn plantaris, which kept him out of action for over two months. The King of the Ring winner is now once again healthy and has his sights set on WrestleMania.

Fact: I have the strongest small package in the game. https://t.co/SyPigXZbzk

The SmackDown star is currently feuding with the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. Ridge Holland mistimed a suplex which eventually broke Big E's neck on the March 11 episode of the blue brand.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about Xavier Woods' tweet? Will we see him become the Intercontinental Champion in 2022? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी