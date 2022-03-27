Xavier Woods makes bold championship prediction for 2022

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has taken to Twitter to claim that he will capture his first Intercontinental Championship in 2022.

Woods is one-third of The New Day, one of the most popular factions in WWE history. Besides his accolades in the tag team division, the SmackDown star has also enjoyed success in singles competition. The YouTube sensation was crowned King of the Ring during the Crown Jewel premium live event in 2021.

The New Day member recently took to Twitter to talk about his championship intentions for the current calendar year. King Woods claimed that he was back, first to settle a score, and then for the Intercontinental Championship.

"Back to settle a score, then it’s time to get to work. In 2022 your king will become Intercontinental Champion," Woods said.

The Intercontinental Championship is currently held by Richochet. The One and Only will defend his title on WrestleMania SmackDown against Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Xavier Woods has been off WWE TV since January 2022

Before his return and victory over Ridge Holland on the latest edition of SmackDown, Xavier Woods had not been seen on the blue brand since January.

Woods had a torn plantaris, which kept him out of action for over two months. The King of the Ring winner is now once again healthy and has his sights set on WrestleMania.

The SmackDown star is currently feuding with the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. Ridge Holland mistimed a suplex which eventually broke Big E's neck on the March 11 episode of the blue brand.

