Xavier Woods was asked to share his thoughts on who he thinks is the most underrated superstar in WWE. His answer was none other than Chad Gable.

Gable is part of a group on RAW known as Alpha Academy, which includes Otis and Maxxine Dupri. They've been involved in a lengthy feud on the red brand with The Viking Raiders.

During a recent interaction with Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Xavier Woods immediately mentioned Chad Gable when asked who he thinks is the most underrated wrestler in the business. He stated:

"Chad Gable. There are a lot of very underrated people and not to get on a weird high horse, I don’t believe that wrestling owes you anything. Wrestling is its entity in itself and we all are trying to be the absolute best that we can be and we all want a shot... I don’t think there has been a time where there have been more talented people across the board in this industry ever, and that’s not a sleight on the previous generation," said Woods. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Xavier Woods says Chad Gable deserves to get a spotlight in WWE

Chad Gable is one of the best in-ring workers in the company right now. The Viking Rules match on RAW between Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders was widely praised by fans and critics, as it was very entertaining.

During the same interview, Xavier Woods said he wants to see Chad Gable get a push in WWE because he feels that the latter deserves it.

"So right now, seeing as many people that are as talented as they are in this industry, it makes me so happy for the future of what we have as pro wrestlers, to see people grow. But, I, for me, myself personally, I wanna see Chad Gable get a spotlight because he deserves one. He’s a guy who came in, Olympic-level wrestler and fell into this and learned it quick and is athletic, agile, smart, creative, all of these things and so, my vote is for Gable and that’s a very long-winded way to say that," said Xavier Woods. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Chad Gable @WWEGable



This is our crew.



We haven’t even begun to peak.



Roll with us. 🏽



#AlphaAcademy

@otiswwe

@maxxinedupri All these other squads are falling apart before our eyes — but Alpha Academy is thriving.This is our crew.We haven’t even begun to peak.Roll with us.@otiswwe@maxxinedupri pic.twitter.com/TdWo3gIixY

The feud between Alpha Academy and Viking Raiders isn't over yet, as Valhalla and Maxxine Dupri are slated to collide in a singles match.

Do you think Chad Gable deserves a title run? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023