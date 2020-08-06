Xavier Woods provides health update, comments on potential return date

Xavier Woods was the one who came out the ring back in 2014 and pitched an alliance among himself, Big E and Kofi Kingston. The trio was known as The New Day, and together the three have won the WWE Tag Team Titles on eight occasions.

Xavier Woods has been out action since last October when he sustained an Achilles injury while working a live event. Woods was teaming up with his fellow New Day member, Big E, against The Revival at the live event when the unfortunate injury took place.

Is Xavier Woods coming back?

Xavier Woods was a guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast. On the show, the New Day member spoke about the recovery he has been making and whether we would see him in the ring any time soon.

“I will say I’m feeling alright and that’s all I will say. I was really really in a bad way mentally for like six weeks after the initial injury happened, I was depressed. It all came from the fear of not knowing if I would ever wrestle again. I was able to work through that with some really good friends like Kofi, E, Tyler Breeze and Rick Victor. I’m much better now, but no spoilers on a return date.” (h/t Pro Wrestling.net)

It's good to know that Xavier Woods has made progress on his injury. However, his fans who were anticipating his return may be disheartened because the WWE Superstar hasn't given them a return date as of now.

Xavier Woods has been out of action since late 2018, and a couple of weeks back, Kofi Kingston revealed that he had sustained an injury during The New Day's match against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Extreme Rules.

With the other two members of The New Day out of action, Big E has been given a chance to showcase his talents as a singles competitor. On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E faced The Miz in a singles match. E forced The Miz to submit to a new submission move that he added to his arsenal.