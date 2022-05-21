"Pissed about the attack" - Xavier Woods reacts to big attack on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods was not happy with the attack on him on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Woods faced Butch in a singles match on the blue brand this week. The latter defeated Kofi Kingston in their singles bout last week but could not replicate the result against Woods. The King of the Ring eventually pinned him to pick up a big win, but that was not all.

Woods' celebrations were cut short as he was attacked by Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch while walking backstage. Such attacks have become common in the trio's ongoing feud with The New Day on SmackDown.

Xavier Woods took to Twitter to say he was "pissed" about the attack. However, he has found comfort in having more victories against Butch in their "best of 5 series".

"Pissed about the attack after the match, but I just won the best of 5 series against Butch. WINNER!" said Xavier Woods.

Sheamus, Butch, and Holland have had the upper hand in this rivalry with The New Day since Big E's injury. Interestingly, Woods also confirmed on the show that he will bring in a mystery partner to help him and Kingston against The Celtic Warrior's faction on SmackDown next week.

Kofi Kingston was missing from WWE SmackDown

Although Butch faced Xavier Woods on the blue brand this week, he has primarily targeted Kofi Kingston since his main roster debut. Even when not booked for a match, he has made it his mission to leave no opportunity to launch a vicious attack on the former WWE Champion.

Kingston's absence from the latest episode of SmackDown allowed Sheamus, Holland, and Butch to subject Xavier Woods to a similar treatment. It would be fair to say that the two New Day members are in desperate need of finding another ally and making it a fair fight.

It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar will join them next week.

