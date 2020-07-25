Xavier Woods reacts to Big E's singles push

In 2014, WWE decided to combine three WWE Superstars to form a stable. Little did Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E know that their unification would lead to one of the most loved stables known as The New Day. Since coming together, The New Day has held the WWE Tag Team Championship eight times.

Xavier Woods' message to Big E

At WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday, Big E and Kofi Kingston lost the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles to the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. The match ended when Cesaro drove Big E's Tag Team partner through two tables placed one below the other.

In this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, we saw Kofi Kingston coming out of the doctor's office and telling Big E that he will be out of action for six months. Big E sympathized with his Tag Team partner and said to him that the Tag Team Titles will be theirs when he comes back.

Kofi Kingston encouraged Big E to push himself and show the world what he is made off. With Kingston and Xavier Woods out of action, this is Big E's moment to shine and take his career to the next level. Kingston said that Big E deserved this because he has put The New Day before himself for the past six years, and it is time for him to get his due.

After WWE SmackDown aired. The New Day member that has been out of action since late 2019 took to his Twitter handle and shared a message of motivation for Big E. Xavier Woods' Tweet can be seen below.

Xavier Woods has been out of action since October 2019. He sustained an achilles injury during a live event. Woods was the man who offered Big E and Kofi Kingston the opportunity to form The New Day when he inspired them after their defeat in a Tag Team Match on WWE RAW.

Big E's singles push has been long-awaited. Many months ago, it was reported that Vince McMahon was a fan of Big E and was looking to push him to capture the WWE Championship. Maybe this time, the plan will come to fruition.