Xavier Woods reacts to Triple H's special post after WWE SmackDown: "Better late than never I guess"

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown was broadcasted live from Barcelona, Spain. The show saw big names like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Carmelo Hayes, Jacob Fatu, and more. The Street Profits also captured the WWE Tag Team Championships in the main event. Congratulating the Profits on their victory, Xavier Woods reacted to a post by Triple H.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, The Street Profits faced #DIY for the WWE Tag Team Championships. The two teams had an action-packed match filled with great moments. The Profits brought the "Swag" and ended DIY's title reign in Barcelona. This was their first Championship victory in around four years.

The Game took to X (fka Twitter) to congratulate the new Tag Team Champions. He shared a heartfelt message praising Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Reacting to this, Xavier Woods applauded the new champs by sharing a special message of his own.

"Congrats boys! Only took years for yall to use the advice we gave to you and actually make some moves. Better late than never I guess!" wrote Woods.

Fans are really happy to see The Street Profits as the new WWE Tag Team Champions. Many are looking forward to seeing them defend the gold on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Tama Tonga shares a message after SmackDown

The New Bloodline's Tama Tonga, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu faced off against the United States Champion LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and Braun Strowman in a six-man Tag Team match. While The New Bloodline put on their best effort, they came up short against the US Champion's team.

After SmackDown ended, the former NJPW star Tama Tonga took to X to respond to a fan's post. The fan had claimed that Tama is funny without even trying. The MFT denied this claim by responding to the fan's tweet.

"No I am not."

WrestleMania is only a few weeks away, and The New Bloodline still doesn't have a match announced for the show. Will they challenge Tez and Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles? Only time will tell.

