Xavier Woods responds to WWE bringing back King of the Ring

Is it finally time for Xavier Woods to be crowned King of the Ring?

During WWE SmackDown on Friday, it was announced that the company is bringing back the King of the Ring, and the tournament will start next Friday alongside the new Queen's Crown competition. The finals are rumored to conclude at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21.

While no participants have been named as of this writing, Xavier Woods took to Twitter today to throw his name in the hat to be part of the 2021 King of the Ring tournament.

"This is what I've always wanted," wrote Woods. "It's part of the prophecy. PUT ME IN THE TOURNAMENT AND CROWN ME! Xavier Woods #KingOfTheRingi #Kotr"

The tweet includes a video compilation of Xavier Woods talking about his desire to be King of Ring, and it's clear that he first mentioned it back in 2016.

Will Xavier Woods become the 2021 WWE King of the Ring?

WWE King of the Ring

Due to the fact that Xavier Woods has been talking about the tournament for at least five years now, it's fair to say that being in the King of the Ring competition would mean a lot to him.

For this reason, WWE has the perfect opportunity right now to make both Woods and the WWE Universe quite happy. The fans' hope to see Woods' in this tournament is clearly there, and it would be in WWE's best interest to please its viewing audience.

Hopefully, Xavier Woods and the rest of the King of the Ring participants will be announced very soon.

Also Read

Do you think Xavier Woods will become the 2021 WWE King of the Ring? If not, who do you think will win? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far