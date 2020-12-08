Xavier Woods reveals his exit plan from wrestling 

Xavier Woods recently landed a major gig as he was announced as a new host of the revived G4 gaming network. The New Day member opened up about the new hosting responsibility on the latest edition of the 'Feel The Power' podcast.

The reigning RAW Tag Team Champion also revealed his exit plan from wrestling and explained the importance of every wrestler having one in their careers.

Xavier Woods said that he has been trying to ascertain an exit plan ever since he got into wrestling. Xavier Woods understands that several wrestlers and legends have faced the fear of uncertainty after wrapping up their in-ring careers.

"Straight up, since I got into wrestling, I've been trying to figure out what my exit plan is. Just talking to veterans and hearing from them about that they may not have saved their money and they are now trying to figure out what the next chapter of their life looks like, and they are nervous because wrestling is winding down, and they don't know what to do next."

Xavier Woods wants to be an example for other wrestlers

Xavier Woods put over pro wrestlers and said that his involvement with G4 would open people's eyes in different industries regarding wrestlers' value. Xavier Woods noted that professional wrestlers learn many more skills other than just wrestling, and it could be applied in various areas of work.

"Also, what I'm hoping this does is open the world to their eyes of entertainment or whatever somebody is into, that there is a group of people called professional wrestlers. We learn these incredible skills that nobody can learn anywhere else besides wrestling. Learning how to have a full three page script memorized five minutes before you walk out because somebody just handed it to you or knowing you have 10 minutes to do something when you get up there, and you are almost done with it, they say now you have 17 minutes. Nobody can adapt to things like we can on this Earth. I'm hoping that I can go there, do a good job and hopefully, people will like it and say, hey, there are other people with this skill set that we can pull from wrestling. I hope it opens doors for so many people in wrestling, and people don't want to just put us in a box anymore." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Xavier Woods has done a commendable job of setting up UpUpDownDown, and he was rightfully chosen as the Content Creator of the Year at the recent Esports Awards 2020 event.

Woods has now found a lucrative role in the G4, which will relaunch in 2021. The 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion has established a solid exit plan from wrestling, and he hopes other performers also take cue and have a well-established strategy for their careers after hanging up the boots.