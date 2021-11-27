Xavier Woods reveals honest reaction to receiving the news of WWE releases live on-air

Xavier Woods talked about the latest set of WWE releases. Shortly after WWE released a host of superstars, Woods was spotted reacting to the news live on G4.

Upon receiving the news, King Woods was quite upset and had to leave the set to calm himself down.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Woods talked about how he felt when he saw the news of the recent WWE releases. Woods said it didn’t feel good getting to know he has to work without his friends.

He also revealed that there were a few people who didn’t even get the chance to be on TV before getting released.

Woods claimed that there was an hour left of the G4 live stream, and while the WWE star was aware that he had a job to complete, he was also keen on checking up on his friends:

"Yeah, it sucks man. It sucks because those people are my friends, and some of those guys weren’t even given the chance to have a match on TV, you know? So, it always sucks hearing that news. I saw that floating around too, someone sent it to me and I legit, I just needed to take a second, because I knew like we still had an hour left of the live stream, and that is my job, I had to do my job, but I also had to check on my friends and make sure people are OK."

"I’m not trying to sound like ‘oh, me, me, me’, obviously it happens, it’s a job, it happens everywhere, but that doesn’t make it suck any less when you aren’t working with your friends anymore."

The King of the Ring also said that he knew it’s a part of the job and everybody has to go through it. Woods just wanted to make sure his friends are okay.

Woods also has his own YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown, where he hosts gaming shows.

Xavier Woods was recently in a feud against Roman Reigns on SmackDown

On WWE SmackDown, Xavier Woods recently defeated Roman Reigns via disqualification.

King Woods handed Roman Reigns his first loss in 11 months, however, the former tag team champion never really pinned the Universal Champion.

Despite the win, King Woods' crown was snatched by Roman Reigns and The Usos and was eventually destroyed by The Bloodline.

