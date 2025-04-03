Xavier Woods reveals what he and Kofi Kingston will no longer be doing in WWE

Xavier Woods took to social media to address his critics in a recent post. He mentioned something that he and Kofi Kingston will no longer be doing.

The New Day is regarded as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Big E is no longer part of the group, but when he was a member, the three stars won countless titles and were involved in many memorable moments in WWE. Kingston and Woods turned heel several months ago, changing their entire gimmick and theme song. They are booed by the crowd whenever they appear on TV.

Xavier Woods recently took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of himself, and he fired back at his detractors. He spoke about how people try to tear down someone whenever they succeed and stated that The New Day will no longer pretend to be satisfied.

"Every time you level up, you lose people. They want you to stay on the same level as them so they boo you and tell you that youre a bad person. They try to tear you down simply because you want more for yourself. We aren't going to pretend to be satisfied anymore... #ThankGodForTheNewDay," wrote Woods.

You can check out the tweet below:

Xavier Woods enjoys being a WWE Superstar

The 38-year-old star has been a part of the wrestling juggernaut for over a decade. He even achieved his childhood dream of winning the King of the Ring tournament in 2021.

Several weeks ago, Xavier Woods shared a message on X about how good it feels to have the career he's had.

"It feels good to have one of the greatest careers in the history of professional wrestling. I've earned every bit of this. I deserve all of it. I will go down in history as the most influential talent of this era. You're lucky to have me while I'm here. Thank God For The New Day," Xavier Woods wrote with the photo below.

The New Day wants to win more tag titles. A match between them and The War Raiders for the gold is a big possibility.

