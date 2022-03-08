"My least favorite move"- Xavier Woods says he hates his signature move

Xavier Woods loves video games. As host of the WWE-adjacent Youtube channel UpUpDownDown, it's like a second career for the New Day member. And what better game to showcase than the highly-anticipated WWE 2K22?

"King" Woods recently posted a video on Twitter in which he teaches players how to create "a more accurate" Xavier Woods in the game. This seems to be a cheeky excuse for the WWE Superstar to raise his own rating in the game from 86 to 88.

However, while editing the character's moveset, he claimed to hate the signature finisher "Eat Defeat", calling it his least favorite move in wrestling:

"This is, little known fact, my least favorite move in wrestling. I was forced to do this when I came to main roster, and I cannot stand it, haven't done it in maybe seven or eight years," said Woods. (02:20)

Woods goes on to change the settings for the New Day tag team and adds both Big E and former UpUpDownDown member Tyler Breeze as his managers. He seemed upset about his original rating of 86 when it was recently revealed, claiming it was too low for the current "King of the Ring".

Xavier Woods has been covering WWE 2K22 on his YouTube channel 'UpUpDownDown'

Xavier Woods's recent video is very much in line with the content he uploads on his Youtube gaming channel, UpUpDownDown.

Woods has been covering WWE 2K22 for the past month leading up to the game's release. He's fueled the excitement of fans by posting behind-the-scenes videos of the game's creation and even showcasing some of its new features.

One of UUDD's most popular videos in the series reveals the in-game ratings of several WWE Superstars, including Happy Corbin, Liv Morgan, Matt Riddle, and the cover star Rey Mysterio.

A self-proclaimed lifelong video game afficianado, Woods has been running the channel since 2015. In that time, he's uploaded playthroughs of many games and invited other WWE Superstars to play with or against him.

Are you excited to play WWE 2K22? Let us know why in the comments below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell