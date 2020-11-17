Xavier Woods sends message to Cedric Alexander after WWE RAW Tag Team title match

The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defended their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships successfully against The Hurt Business' Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin on this week's episode of RAW.

Following the match, Xavier Wood has sent a message to Cedric Alexander, referencing a warning he had sent out on Twitter two weeks back.

The New Day's Xavier Woods sends a message to The Hurt Business' Cedric Alexander after WWE RAW match

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin had previously defeated Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on RAW, earning the future title match against them. On RAW, The Hurt Business was hoping to add to their collection of gold, as currently, Bobby Lashley already holds the United States Championship.

If they had won the RAW Tag Team titles on this week's episode of RAW, then they would have been the tag team who got to represent the Red brand when they faced the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits.

After Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston lost to Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin the last time, Woods sent Alexander a warning that he would get his own back. He attached a GIF that showed someone kicking someone else on a bus.

Alright @CedricAlexander - you got one coming your way. pic.twitter.com/eXS1AWcBPY — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) November 3, 2020

WWE RAW saw the ending of the match come after a big back-and-forth struggle between the two teams for the WWE RAW Tag Team titles, when Xavier Woods and Kingston hit their double team 'Daylight Hour' on Alexander. That was the finishing move and all that they needed to get the win.

Xavier Woods Tweeted out a GIF of that moment and said that the previous Tweet of someone kicking someone else had aged like fine wine.

Advertisement

This tweet aged like the finest of wines 🤣 #AndStill https://t.co/1b3tkC1R1M pic.twitter.com/QC17fSZ9hm — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) November 17, 2020

Following the WWE Draft, The New Day were split up, as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their way over to WWE RAW, while Big E remained on SmackDown. Now, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will be representing RAW against their old brand, when they face the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits.

The two teams will face each other in brand warfare at Survivor Series, and it will be interesting to see how Big E reacts to the match.