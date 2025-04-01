Xavier Woods sends message after lashing out at a young fan during WWE RAW

Xavier Woods lashed out at a young fan tonight on WWE RAW. He sent a message on social media following the show to explain his actions.

Ever since The New Day turned their backs on Big E, the group has been met with hostility from friends, colleagues, and even fans. As a result, they doubled down on their heel personas and have let the fans know what they thought of them in recent weeks. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have also made it clear that they want to get back into the tag title picture.

However, RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, told them that they needed to earn their title shot tonight by defeating New Catch Republic. After a hard-fought battle, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston emerged victorious, thereby earning a shot at the tag titles. As they were headed up the ramp, Cathy Kelley came out to interview them. During this time, Woods could be seen lashing out at a young fan.

A user on X/Twitter asked Woods to leave that kid alone. The New Day member replied that he wouldn't since the young fan was talking loudly to him.

"I will not! He was talkin loud right before this. He thought I wasnt listening..."

It will be interesting to see whether The New Day will be able to capture the tag titles with this new attitude.

