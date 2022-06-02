Xavier Woods shows off incredible new tattoo

Xavier Woods has taken his love of video games to a whole new level.

It's a well-known fact that Xavier Woods (real name Austin Creed) is a massive fan of video games. He runs his own UpUpDownDown video game channel on YouTube on top of hosting various shows and events with the recently relaunched G4 television channel.

Now Woods is taking two of his favorite video game franchises and putting them together for an incredibly epic tattoo on his bicep.

The special tattoo features the Cloud's Buster Sword from Final Fantasy VII with the helmet of Mega Man X resting on the hilt. It's an epic tattoo, and you can check that out in the embedded tweet below.

Along with the images, Woods posted the following message to the WWE Universe:

"Been moving around the world a good bit and haven't given y'all a real look at this yet! Done by @inkbypnut #Megaman #FinalFantasy," Xavier Woods tweeted.

All Elite Wrestling star and former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland comments on Xavier Woods' new tattoo

Another professional wrestler who is no stranger to tattoos is All Elite Wrestling star Swerve Strickland, who the WWE Universe may recognize as former Hit Row leader Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

Swerve had a lengthy reign in NXT as North American Champion before being called up to the main roster in October for the 2021 WWE Draft.

Strickland caught a glimpse of Woods' tattoo today on social media and couldn't help but comment to The New Day member:

"@AustinCreedWins @inkbypnut This clean," Swerve Strickland tweeted.

If you didn't already know that Austin Creed was a big video game fan, this tattoo would be sure to give it away. It's very cool to look at the various tattoos of multiple professional wrestlers that showcase their love for hobbies outside of the industry.

