Xavier Woods suffers a horrible leg injury post-match on SmackDown

Xavier Woods and The New Day haven't had the best year in 2022. Their primary feuds have been against Sheamus and the brawling brutes, as well as the returning Viking Raiders.

Unfortunately, they have seen themselves on the losing end on most occasions. This week on SmackDown, Woods seemingly suffered a horrible injury to the leg.

The New Day had yet another match against The Viking Raiders, and the babyfaces lost after Kofi Kingston got pinned.

Amidst all the chaos and Pat McAfee mentioning that Erik and Ivar don't shower, the two heels viciously attacked Xavier Woods' leg using a steel chair and other objects.

Xavier Woods returned from a storyline leg injury earlier this year, presumably done to write him off for a little while. Neither team has a match at SummerSlam, and their feud has been more or less exclusive to SmackDown.

The Viking Raiders managed to produce enough heat with the attack, and it will be interesting to see if this marks the end of their feud against The New Day.

