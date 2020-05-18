Adam Cole is on a dream run

Adam Cole's reign as NXT Champion has been incredible. The Undisputed Era Leader has overcome all obstacles put in front of him and he is currently the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history. The Panama City Playboy decided to boast about his achievements on Twitter and that got a response from the current SmackDown Tag Team Champion and New Day member, Xavier Woods.

Adam Cole in his tweet suggested that he is the leader of this current generation and listed some of his achievements outside WWE as well.

I’m the longest reigning PWG World Champion...the only 3-Time ROH World Champion...& now the longest reigning NXT Champion...say hello to the leader of this generation. #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA pic.twitter.com/vXYoG2bZ6b — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 17, 2020

Xavier Woods decided to respond to this by taking a cheeky dig and suggesting he won the tag team Championships in WWE and TNA without even being the matches. You can see his response below.

I mean that’s incredibly (Jesus that’s impressive) impressive but have you ever won the TNA AAAAAAAAND the WWE tag titles without even being in the match? #WorkSmarterNotHarder 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9Ex37iCfIa — Austin Creed - Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 18, 2020

Adam Cole and Xavier Woods' current situation in WWE

Currently, Adam Cole is continuing his record NXT Championship reign and it would be interesting to see who will step up to challenge him next. Many thought Velveteen Dream could be the man to dethrone The Panama City Playboy, but he came up short in his efforts. Since it was not a clean finish, we could still see these two battle it out at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Xavier Woods has been out with an injury he sustained in October last year and is currently holding the SmackDown Tag Team Championships as the Freebird rule is applicable to the New Day.

The New Day are also looking for new challengers after they successfully retained the title at Money In The Bank in a Fatal Four-Way Match.