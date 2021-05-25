Xavier Woods takes a dig at WWE

Monday Night RAW Superstar Xavier Woods went one-on-one against former United States Champion Riddle on this week's episode of the red brand.

During the entrance of superstars on RAW, a graphic appears on the screen showing some stats about them. For Xavier Woods, the graphic had "Former 11-Time Tag Team Champion", "Creator of YouTube Channel UpUpDownDown", and "Avid Gamer" written on it.

Referring to the same, Woods took a dig at WWE by claiming that he was expecting his last stat as him being friends with SmackDown Superstar and fellow New Day member Big E.

I’m honestly surprised my last stat wasn’t “friends with @WWEBigE“ wrote Xavier Woods in his tweet.

There have been multiple previous cases where fans have called out WWE for showing insignificant stats for a superstar on their entrance graphic. Hopefully, the promotion will fix this issue and not repeat it in the future.

Xavier Woods left the fans in awe with his performance on Monday Night RAW

Xavier Woods has been an integral part of WWE's tag team division as part of The New Day over the last several years. While Kofi Kingston and Big E have received singles pushes as well, the same has not been the case for Woods.

However, this week on Monday Night RAW, Xavier Woods took on Riddle in a one-on-one match. There were multiple incredible spots throughout their match.

The bout ended with Riddle delivering Randy Orton's finisher RKO to Woods to win the match. While Xavier Woods didn't win the match, he left a big impression on the fans.

Twitter was full of appreciation posts for Xavier Woods, with many calling him one of the most underrated pro-wrestlers in the industry right now.

Hopefully, his performance this week will open the door for a singles push for him in the coming months.

