Xavier Woods teases being the final man in the Money in the Bank ladder match

It seems that Xavier Woods wants to be included in Saturday's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Monday night on WWE RAW, there was a "Last Chance" battle royal to determine the final spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match that was won by Riddle.

The other Money in the Bank qualifier match was scheduled to take place between Kevin Owens and a member of Ezekiel's family, but it was announced on the show that the match would be rescheduled. This left the final spot in the match on Saturday wide open.

New Day member Xavier Woods caught wind of this opening and took to social media to show off an image of the upcoming match with the free spot still available. It certainly appears like Woods is campaigning to get the final spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, which you can see in the embedded tweet below.

Xavier Woods' new G4 show 'Arena' with Gina Darling debuts this Wednesday

Whether Woods gets in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match or not, he still has a very important week ahead of him.

Not only will Woods be crowning a new UpUpDownDown Champion this weekend on his YouTube channel, he will host a brand new show titled "Arena" with Gina Darling this Wednesday on Twitch.

Woods took to social media to remind everyone about the debut of his new show with a joint collaboration between G4 and WWE, tweeting out:

"This WEDNESDAY at 7pm I give you ARENA! Hosted by myself and @MissGinaDarling. Watch on @UpUpDwnDwn or twitch.tv/g4tv @g4tv X @wwe."

Will Woods get the final spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday? Or does WWE have other plans when it comes to that final spot? Fans will find out soon enough.

