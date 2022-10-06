Kenny Omega issued a challenge by top WWE Superstar 

AEW Megastar Kenny Omega was recently called out on social media by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods to face off against him on the popular video game 'Street Fighter'.

Outside of pro wrestling, Woods and Omega have made their friendship and love of gaming very open in recent years, with the two former champions going from toe to toe whilst playing various types of video games.

On Wednesday, the former WWE Tag Team Champion took to social media to tell Kenny that he would see him at a later date to settle their issues via a video game challenge.

"See you soon @KennyOmegamanX" [H/T Twitter]

Kenny Omega is currently suspended from AEW after he and his teammates from The Elite and The Young Bucks got into a physical altercation backstage with former AEW World Champion, CM Punk.

Kenny Omega is a big fan of Xavier Woods and his tag team

Despite performing for a rival promotion, the best bout machine knows talent when he sees it. One set of WWE stars that he is a keen supporter of is the popular trio The New Day.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in 2018, Kenny Omega explained why the team of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods are three of his favorite superstars in WWE.

"They’re three of my favorite guys in the entire company [WWE]. They clearly know how to entertain, and they’re all great athletes. When I see Big E, I clearly see someone who could be world champion. The guy is on another level. Kofi is one of those guys who is good in all situations and can challenge for all titles, and Xavier is another great athlete who is talented in the ring and confident on the mic." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Despite the fact that the two iconic trios have only interacted on a few occasions, a match between The Elite and The New Day has been a dream for wrestling fans for many years.

Who would win in a trios match between The Elite and The New Day? Let us know in the comments section below.

