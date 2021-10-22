Xavier Woods wins the King of the Ring tournament at WWE Crown Jewel

All hail King Xavier Woods.

The finals of the 2021 WWE King of Ring took place this afternoon in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel. The match saw New Day's Xavier Woods defeat former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor to become King of the Ring for the first time.

The finish saw Xavier Woods hit his trademark elbow drop from the top rope to secure the win over Finn Balor.

Xavier Woods has always wanted to be King of the Ring

Today's victory was very important to Xavier Woods, who hasn't been shy in recent years, being vocal about his desire to become King of the Ring, a dream he's had since he was a kid.

While many wrestlers said they wanted to be the WWE Champion when they were kids. Woods has made it clear that wasn't his goal. He always wanted to be the King of the Ring. To win this tournament today probably means more to him than any other winner of this tournament in the history of WWE.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston move back to SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft after only being reunited with WWE Champion Big E for a few weeks on WWE RAW.

As King of the Ring, Xavier Woods could potentially find himself in new territory on the blue brand. With such a high-profile victory at Crown Jewel, will Woods use the momentum to go on a singles run? Or will he and Kofi aim for another run at the tag team titles? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Xavier Woods becoming King of the Ring? Are you surprised that WWE gave him what he wanted? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

