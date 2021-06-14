Xia Li impresses in TakeOver debut at NXT TakOver: In Your House

Tonight at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Xia Li took on Mercedes Martinez in singles action. It was a classic TakeOver staple match, the likes of which we have witnessed in the past, in which a veteran passes the torch to a newcomer.

Li defeated Martinez via pinfall after hitting her with the Cyclone Kick.

Mercedes Martinez loses to Xia Li at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

The reason for this match was Li's embarrassment that she faced from her family after she lost to Martinez four years ago at the 2016 WWE Mae Young Classic. However, Li, who has now aligned herself with Mei Ying of Tian Sha along with Boa, is a whole different person now.

Confident and more aggressive than ever before, Xia Li went toe to toe with Martinez tonight at TakeOver: In Your House to prove that she is the next big thing in the NXT women's division.

On the other hand, Martinez, who has plans of going after the NXT Women's Championship, looked forward to defeating Li for the second time. Li showed that she would not let that happen by going after Martinez from the moment the bell rang.

As mentioned above, Li got the victory over Martinez but her work was far from over. She got herself a steel-chair from Boa and proceeded to strike Martinez.

But, Martinez kicked Li on her knee and momentarily shifted the balance on her favor and attacked Li with one chair-shot after another.

However, the atmosphere inside the Capitol Wrestling Center soon changed as Tian Sha's leader Mei Ying showcased her supernatural powers in front of the NXT Universe.

Martinez proceeded to attack Ying with the chair but the latter choked Martinez and threw her to the barricade which knocked her out.

Later, she along with Xia and Boa posed over Martinez's limp body in silence.

Edited by Greg Bush