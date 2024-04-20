Xia Li reacts to 3-time champion's heartfelt message following WWE release

WWE shocked fans and superstars alike when a handful of stars were released out of the blue following Friday Night SmackDown. Today, Xia Li reacted to Kairi Sane's heartfelt message following her release from the Stamford-based promotion.

Xia Li and Kairi Sane have been friends for years during their time with the promotion, as the two were on the developmental brand at the same time. The two have often showcased their friendship on social media, even after Sane moved to the main roster.

Today, the former NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion penned a heartfelt message after Li's release from the company. Xia Li recently reacted to the heartfelt message and gave assurance to one-half of the Tag Team Champion after Friday Night SmackDown.

"It’s okay, I’m still here for you.😉"

It will be interesting to see what Li does next in her career after leaving Titanland.

Several popular WWE names were released, along with Xia Li

The month of April has often been marked as a black day in the world of professional wrestling, as WWE has released superstars across the board heading into a new season.

Today, Indus Sher, Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, and Xyon Quinn were released from the company. Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal were heavily featured on Monday Night RAW, heading into WrestleMania XL.

Moreover, Jinder Mahal was involved in major segments against The Rock and Seth Rollins and received a World Heavyweight Championship match against The Visionary in January 2024.

Meanwhile, Li and Quinn were underutilized on the brand as they sporadically appeared and often worked as enhancement talents during their final days with the promotion on WWE's main roster.

Quinn was last seen on Friday Night SmackDown, where he lost to Bron Breakker in a matter of seconds. As of now, these four stars have parted ways with the promotion, and there's a possibility of more stars getting released in the coming days.

