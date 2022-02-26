Xia Li wins SmackDown debut match against veteran WWE Superstar

Xia Li was drafted to SmackDown last fall but didn't have an official match for the blue brand all this while. That all changed on the latest SmackDown as she made her in-ring main roster debut with a victory over Natalya.

Known as the Protector, Li was one of the new faces on the blue brand, along with Aliyah and Ridge Holland. While the other two stars have competed, Li's debut match was pushed off for months. After waiting to make an impact in the ring, the Protector did so this week.

Li has popped up at various points during Nattie's ongoing angle with Aliyah. The veteran tried to bully the new star at every turn, and Li showed up a few times to assist Aliyah after attacks.

After finally making her mark in the ring, Xia Li is officially an active participant in the blue brand's women's division. However, whether she will appear at WrestleMania remains unclear.

Will Xia Li build on her first win as a member of SmackDown?

Li was initially featured in backstage segments and interviews when she was drafted. A lot has happened since then, with roster shuffling, injuries, departures, and returns like that of Ronda Rousey.

Now that Li has made her in-ring debut, it is easier to see her potential. She didn't win a title in NXT but was featured as a member of Tian Sha alongside Boa and Mei Ying. As the black-and-gold brand shifted with its reboot, the angle was dropped, and Li was drafted.

She might have to bide her time for a title shot as Rousey, Flair, and other women are prominently featured atop their brands. She could enter into a tag team to pursue the Women's Tag Team titles for the time being.

