"Y’all so dumb" - Toxic Attraction member demands an Oscar award after a massive swerve on WWE NXT

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were involved in a contract signing segment with Roxanne Perez. Despite teasing a break-up, the two women attacked Perez.

A few weeks ago, Jayne and Dolin won a Women's Battle Royal to become joint Number One Contenders for the NXT Women's Championship. While there have been signs of a potential split between the two, Dolin and Jayne pulled off a massive swerve by attacking Perez ahead of their match.

In the aftermath of this week's NXT, Jayne took to Twitter to break silence and also demanded an Oscar award for herself and Dolin. She even mocked the fans for thinking that Toxic Attraction was coming to an end.

"Y’all so dumb. Give us our damn Oscar" wrote Jayne

Check out Jacy Jayne's tweet below:

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin will aim to bring back the NXT Women's Championship to Toxic Attraction

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The two women have primarily been focusing on the tag team division. However, following Mandy Rose's recent release from WWE, Jayne and Dolin promised to bring back the NXT Women's Championship within Toxic Attraction.

Current champion Roxanne Perez defeated Rose to win the title. This eventually led to the release of the 32-year-old star, who is now focusing on her ventures outside of professional wrestling.

Meanwhile, Jayne and Dolin are yet to win a singles championship in WWE. This could mark the beginning of their respective singles run in the company. At NXT Vengeance Day, the two women will look to dethrone Perez and stake their claim at the women's title.

Jayne and Dolin have previously appeared on the WWE main roster when they were briefly called up to SmackDown for the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

Would you like to see either Gigi Dolin or Jacy Jayne win the NXT Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes