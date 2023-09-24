"Ya'll want me to get killed" - Former WWE personality discusses the possibility of facing Rhea Ripley

The WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is on the radar of several Superstars from the past and the present. Recently, former ring announcer and wrestler Brandi Rhodes spoke about the possibility of getting in the ring to face Mami.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes feuded with Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW while waiting for the return of Brock Lesnar. The two eventually met in a match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. During the match, Mami interfered and distracted The American Nightmare.

Later, Brandi Rhodes went on X (Twitter) and teased to get inside the ring with Mami. Speaking on Ring The Belle, the retired wrestler spoke about the back-and-forth between herself and Rhea Ripley and addressed the possibility of stepping inside the squared circle. Check it out:

"Yeah, no, I mean I really enjoyed watching that whole thing go down and playing along with a little bit on social and stuff. But, let's be real, I'm not going to wrestle Rhea Ripley, I'm not even training right now. Ya'll want me to get killed, seriously? If I was training or something, maybe, but no." (23:12 to 23:45)

Brandi Rhodes hasn't competed since 2022 and it looks like this interview was around the time of WWE SummerSlam 2023 which means there is a high chance that she will not return for another run.

Rhea Ripley missed the latest edition of WWE RAW

Last year, Mami turned heel for the first time on the main roster when she attacked Liv Morgan and ended their run as a team. Later, she joined Edge's version of The Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest.

After the Rated R Superstar left the stable, Mami remained with the group and successfully recruited Dominik Mysterio. Unfortunately, she worked as a manager for a while with The Judgment Day before returning as an active competitor.

Earlier this year, she won the SmackDown Women's Championship and brought the title to Monday Night RAW. Later, Rhea Ripley became the inaugural Women's World Champion after WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Last week, Nia Jax returned to the promotion and brutally attacked Mami and Big Mami Cool. This led to her missing the latest episode of WWE RAW and not accompanying The Judgment Day.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ring The Bell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.