YES! chants could return to WWE

The YES! chants could make a return to WWE. The chants were popularized by Daniel Bryan, who now competes in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as Bryan Danielson. The chants became synonymous with Danielson as he rose to main event status in the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

After he left for AEW in 2021, there have been only a few occasions when the chants have echoed in WWE arenas. Moreover, since his exit, the YES! chants have been associated with a particular superstar. Last weekend, before SummerSlam, Nikki Bella and her twin sister, Brie Bella, hosted a special edition of their Nikki & Brie Show live from New Jersey in front of fans.

As the two discussed Brie's possible return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, the crowd erupted in YES! chants, a nod to her husband's popular catchphrase.

"You can bring the ‘YES!’ chants to WWE,” Nikki Bella told her sister. [From 1:33 onwards]

The reply from Brie Bella was swift and simple.

"And I should," she said.

Notably, Bryan Danielson has mentioned that World Wrestling Entertainment has asked him to stop using the YES! chant in AEW. If Brie makes a return, there is a possibility that the Triple H-led company might allow her to use the catchphrase.

While Nikki Bella returned to action in the Stamford-based promotion this year and looks set for an extended run, Brie has yet to commit to an in-ring return.

Brie Bella was in attendance at WWE SummerSlam

Brie Bella last competed in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Since then, she has shown up in AEW and was present at the All In pay-per-view in 2023 to support her husband, Bryan Danielson.

While there is no update on a WWE return, the Hall of Famer confirmed her attendance for the SummerSlam weekend. Brie expressed a desire to return to the company, but did mention that the presence of Danielson in AEW could be a roadblock.

With her sister embarking on a singles run in the promotion, it remains to be seen whether fans would see Brie Mode make a return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

