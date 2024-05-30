"Yes and no" - Damian Priest opens up about potentially leaving WWE for Hollywood

WWE has proven to be a great platform for scouting potential future megastars in Hollywood, with Damian Priest recently addressing the possibility of branching out and having an acting career. it seemed like being a WWE star meant more to him than anything else at the moment.

The past year has been monumental for the Archer of Infamy as he successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Damian Priest has also enjoyed a decent start to his reign and has showcased the abilities to be a big star for WWE.

The RAW superstar appeared on The Rob Brown Show and said that working in Hollywood was an appealing option nobody would turn down. Priest, however, said at his core that he was a WWE Superstar and couldn't see himself doing anything apart from full-time wrestling:

"Like anybody else, it would be fun, I guess. So, yes and no. Yes, in the sense that I wouldn't mind doing it. I think it's something like, who doesn't want to be a movie star, right? In the sense of having fun with that and creating something new. But, at my core, I'm a WWE Superstar. This is all I ever wanted to do with my life. So, while I could do something like that, I just can't see myself doing my gig now full-time." [From 2:53:00 onwards]

Has Damian Priest's life changed since becoming WWE World Champion?

Only a select few become world champions in the WWE, and the role comes with some lofty responsibilities. Damian Priest noted that besides doing extra press work and performing for WWE, he needs to find time to work out and, finally, sleep.

Priest seemingly is a workhorse champion who doesn't mind sacrificing a few hours in bed to ensure he is ideally representing the company around the world:

"It's a very limited life (laughs)! It's obviously a lot of press, and then we have to perform and figure out in between when you can go to the gym and when you can sleep in. Sleep comes last. And I'm good with it." [From 2:20:18 onwards]

Damian Priest admitted that WWE Superstars are a special breed of people who go through a grueling schedule all year until their active careers end.

The 41-year-old is in the prime of his WWE run, and even if he could potentially follow The Rock, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Batista to Hollywood, he has a more significant task at hand currently as the World Heavyweight Champion.

