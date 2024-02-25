"Yo is that her mom?" - Former WWE US Champion reacts to Rhea Ripley's celebration with her family

A former WWE Superstar has shared an amusing comment on the video of Rhea Ripley's celebration with her family in Perth.

The main event of Elimination Chamber: Perth saw The Nightmare defeating Nia Jax to retain her Women's World Title. After the win, Ripley celebrated with her family at ringside.

The video was later shared by WWE's official Instagram handle. Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella seems to have been smitten by Rhea Ripley's mom, judging by his comment on the post:

"Yo, is that her mom? [emoji]," he posted.

Rhea Ripley talks about her mom and dad

Last year, The Eradicator had a chat with Cheap Heat and opened up about her family. Ripley got emotional while saying she hadn't seen her father in four years.

“I don’t really go back that often. It’s very hard being this far away from everything that I know and everyone that I love. I don’t really get to see them that often. Grateful that this year has been kind to me, with often not that kind in a way, because I have been able to go back twice and have my parents and uncle come to WrestleMania."

Ripley further expressed her love for her family:

"I hadn’t seen my dad in four years, which is really, really difficult. I love my dad. Definitely daddy’s girl. I got to see mom when she came down for a little bit. My sister came down [and] made my life very, very difficult, but I really love them.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

Rhea Ripley is now all set to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL in a Women's World Title match. She won the gold at WrestleMania 39 by dethroning Charlotte Flair. The Nightmare went on to successfully defend the belt against some of WWE's top female stars. However, her biggest test is looming closer as Lynch is among the best in the business.

