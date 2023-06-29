"You 4 behave now," "The greatest together" - Fans react as The Judgment Day sends out a warning ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank is just around the corner, and Judgment Day’s members are all gearing up for some big matches at the event. Finn Balor recently took to Twitter to post a photo of the group with a warning for the WWE Universe, and fans could not help but react to it positively.

The Judgment Day has been the top faction in WWE for some time. After the implosion of The Bloodline, it looks like The Judgment Day will remain the most dominant faction in the company for some time.

At Money in the Bank, Dominik Mysterio will face Cody Rhodes in a singles contest. Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will likely accompany Dominik for the match as she has been heavily involved in the rivalry.

Meanwhile, Judgment Day’s leader Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be one of the biggest matches of the night.

Ahead of this week’s SmackDown and Money in the Bank PLE, Finn Balor took to Twitter to share a photo of the faction. He accompanied it with a warning for the rest of the roster:

"Here comes trouble,"

Fans loved the photo and reacted to it positively and stated how great they looked together.

The group has a big premium live event to prepare for on Saturday. Even though Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest won’t be competing in matches at the event, they could play a major role in Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor’s contests.

JD McDonagh could join Judgment Day at WWE Money in the Bank

JD McDonagh moved to the main roster after a great run on NXT. He is one of the most vicious heels in WWE and has a bright future ahead of him.

Just like Finn Balor, McDonagh also hails from Ireland. He trained at Balor’s wrestling academy, and the two men have locked horns in NXT UK.

Fans have seen Finn keep a close eye on JD ever since he moved to the main roster. The company has continued to tease a link between the two on many occasions.

JD McDonagh last competed on RAW a month ago and has been working on Main Event ever since. WWE could be saving him for a much bigger assignment down the line.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #WWERAW Finn Bálor was watching JD McDonagh as he left the arena. Finn Bálor was watching JD McDonagh as he left the arena. 👀👀 #WWERAW https://t.co/PN1YtPrfCc

He could show up during Finn Balor’s contest against Seth Rollins and cost The Visionary the match and his World Heavyweight Championship. It would be the perfect start to JD’s Judgment Day run.

The company could have JD work with the faction for some time before he turns on Damian Priest and kicks him out. That could lead to a big rivalry between The Irish Ace and The Archer of Infamy. He could even turn on his teacher Finn Balor and give the fans a master vs pupil storyline.

Do you want to see JD McDonagh join The Judgment Day soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

