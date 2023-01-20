"You did it again" - 54-year-old WWE legend recalls being yelled at by Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recollected an incident that occurred almost over a decade ago that bothered former CEO Vince McMahon to his limits. Mr. McMahon is infamous for pulling strings in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hence, he criticized the Olympic gold medalist for talking loudly on the microphone.

In addition to his vicious Angle lock, the Hall of Famer had excellent yet hilarious promo-cutting skills on the mic. However, according to McMahon, the 54-year-old WWE legend had a bad habit of speaking at the top of his voice on the microphone.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed on a special edition of "The Kurt Angle Show" that McMahon told him to stop talking so loudly so the audience could hear him properly.

"I had a bad habit of talking too loudly. I come back, and Vince McMahon would be like, 'You did it again. You have to stop talking so loud; the fans can hear you.' But you know what, what are you going to do? You have to make sure that your opponent hears you. If you don't, you call something, and you go to do it, and he doesn't know what is going on, then you're double screwed," Angle said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Kurt Angle on Vince McMahon's life-changing advice to him

Back in the WWE Ruthless Aggression and Attitude Era, Kurt Angle was at the top of the table as a heel and babyface. Since Angle was already an Olympic gold medalist, he received massive reactions from the audience.

Given his legitimate athletic background, Angle was expected to present to fans a solid and dominant force as a top WWE superstar. Vince McMahon, on the other hand, had other ideas.

"What Vince McMahon told me was, 'You're an Olympic gold medalist. You're a bada**. Everybody knows that, so you can be as funny or as dorky as you want, but when you get in the ring, you can be a serious competitor.' I took that to heart," Kurt Angle mentioned.

By the orders of the 77-year-old, Angle would use both his comedic and severe sides throughout his WWE career. He has won numerous world championships and is widely regarded as one of the best athletes of his generation.

