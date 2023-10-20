"You ain't on Mami's level" "This is laughable" - WWE fans react to Becky Lynch's tweet as her PWI ranking falls from #4 to #29

WWE fans have reacted to Becky Lynch's tweet after The Man was placed on the 29th spot on the 2023 PWI Women's 250 list.

As has always been the case, the 2023 PWI Women's 250 list drew massive debate from fans across the world. The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley bagged the #1 spot, and many fans wholeheartedly agreed with Mami's placement. However, a lot of other placements received criticism, notably that of Becky Lynch.

The Man got the #29 spot on this year's PWI Women's 250 list, and the fans were seemingly not happy. Soon after, Lynch tweeted out her reaction to her placement on the list, and it was clear that she was not impressed with the rankings either. Her tweet garnered tons of reactions from fans, with many of them agreeing with her. However, there were a few who did not have an issue with her placement.

Lynch's tweet received a mostly positive reaction from fans.

Becky Lynch was ranked #4 last year

Lynch's ranking dropped by a whopping 25 spots on the PWI Women's 250 list in a year. She bagged the #4 spot last year, with only Syuri, Bianca Belair, and Thunder Rosa being ahead of her.

Rhea Ripley was not even in the top 40 last year, and she got the #42 spot on the list. She has done the best work of her career over the past year or so and is certainly deserving of the #1 spot on the list. However, there are a lot of fans who are not happy with how WWE has handled Ripley's current Women's World Championship reign.

She won the belt by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and is still the champion. Many fans have complained that WWE has focused more on Ripley's antics with The Judgment Day and not on her reign as the Women's World Champion.

What do you think of Becky Lynch's placement on this year's PWI Women's 250 list? Sound off in the comments section below!

