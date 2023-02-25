"You better f**k off" - Recently returned star warned by the WWE Universe after mocking Asuka's looks

The WWE universe can be pretty brutal at times, especially when their favorites are mocked by their fellow colleagues or anyone else. That was the case recently when Chelsea Green fired shots at Asuka.

Chelsea Green recently returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event. She entered the multi-women's match at the number 20 spot and ended up setting a Women's Royal Rumble record when Rhea Ripley eliminated her within five seconds.

In her first match on RAW since her return, the former IMPACT Wrestling star lost convincingly to Asuka. Chelsea Green has been portraying a 'Karen' gimmick during her second WWE stint. As part of that gimmick, she has been a major headache for Adam Pearce.

Asuka recently posted a picture of herself with facepaint, to which Chelsea had a cynical response. The former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion stated that if a modern girl looked like the Empress of Tomorrow, she wouldn't want to be a modern girl.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen @WWEAsuka If a modern girl is sick and twisted and looks like this… I don’t wanna be a modern girl. @WWEAsuka If a modern girl is sick and twisted and looks like this… I don’t wanna be a modern girl.

Fans on Twitter warned the former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team World Champion.

InfraDalek2.0 @InfraDalek2 @ImChelseaGreen



If you really want to fight again with



Or are you scared???



BTW It will be a handicap….. for the two of you!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @WWEAsuka Hey there @ImChelseaGreen If you really want to fight again with @WWEAsuka then how about you and @CarmellaWWE challenge her to a 2-on-1 handicap match on #WWERaw Or are you scared???BTW It will be a handicap….. for the two of you!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @ImChelseaGreen @WWEAsuka Hey there @ImChelseaGreen If you really want to fight again with @WWEAsuka then how about you and @CarmellaWWE challenge her to a 2-on-1 handicap match on #WWERawOr are you scared??? 😟😟😟BTW It will be a handicap….. for the two of you!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Ted ( フラットライナー ) Fick @TedFick3 @ImChelseaGreen @WWEAsuka you are not even on the same level as is the number one diva and all the sports entertainment " My ASUKA "

🏴‍☠️🥀 🖤 🤣 you are not even on the same level as is the number one diva and all the sports entertainment " My ASUKA "🏴‍☠️🥀🖤 🤣 @ImChelseaGreen @WWEAsuka 🇱🇷 you are not even on the same level as is the number one diva and all the sports entertainment " My ASUKA "🌹💍❤️ 🇯🇵🏴‍☠️🥀💍 🖤 🤣 https://t.co/HCtaQHBrct

Vince Russo spoke about WWE's booking of Asuka heading into WrestleMania 39

Asuka will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania 39 after coming out on top in the Women's Elimination Chamber. The Japanese star followed that up with a strong against Nikki Cross on RAW the following week and will face Carmella on the red brand next week.

Vince Russo criticized Carmella's backstage interview and WWE for having Asuka pick up wins heading into the Show of Shows.

"That's all it is, you're just sitting there, you're looking at your watch, you're looking for the show to pass, you know exactly what's going to happen. It's just a waste of time, they are not valuable using their time... She reminds us 'I'm the moonwalker, trash talker,' okay we didn't know any of that stuff. 'The Queen of Statin Island,' oh my God, come on guys. Bro in their mind this is their build to WrestleMania. They're gonna give Asuka a strong win next week. Seriously, that's their build to WrestleMania," said Vince Russo. [53:14 - 54:50]

Asuka has been a women's champion on numerous occasions. At the Showcase of the Immortals, she will have a chance to add to her glittering CV when she takes on Bianca Belair.

