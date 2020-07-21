"You better not forget again." - How Vince McMahon reacted to Kurt Angle's WWE debut promo

Vince McMahon is known for having an eye for talent in the world of wrestling and over the years, he has found multiple WWE Superstars who have since gone on to make their names in the company. While at times the WWE Chairman has made mistakes, Vince McMahon has also found some of the best wrestlers in the world, signing them to his company. One such signing was that of the Olympic Gold Medalist, Kurt Angle. After Kurt Angle won his Gold medals in the Olympics, Vince McMahon decided to hire him.

Talking about McMahon's decision to hire him, Kurt Angle admitted that he thought that Vince McMahon would want him in a position where he would only be using his wrestling skills on a regular basis. However, he quickly found out that was not true. Talking on the BaschaMania podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Kurt Angle revealed his experience in working with Vince McMahon and how the WWE Chairman reacted to working with him on his first-ever WWE promo.

Kurt Angle on working with Vince McMahon on his first-ever WWE promo

Kurt Angle admitted that at first he had thought that Vince McMahon would be using him as a wrestler and he would be assigned a manager, but when Vince McMahon had him rehearse a promo the night before his WWE televised debut match, he found out that was not the case. Kurt Angle was understandably nervous as he would be delivering a promo in front of his hometown of Pittsburgh.

On his debut, he defeated Shawn Stasiak and then cut a promo, presenting himself as a role model while highlighting the three I's of Integrity, Intensity, and Intelligence.

Before Kurt Angle's official debut televised WWE match, he had taken part in an angle with Tiger Ali Singh.

Before his debut, Kurt Angle forgot his lines and Vince McMahon was angry with him. The lines were not written down and the WWE Chairman had to repeat them.

"When I got to the arena in Detroit, I forgot my lines. Vince was pissed at me and said, 'Ok, here are the lines again but you better not forget again.'"

During the promo, Angle apparently got "70%" of his lines right, and that actually really impressed Vince McMahon.

"Vince said, 'Ok, I asked this guy to a cut a promo without a script and he did really well. We have something to build off here.'"