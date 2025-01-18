"You better watch your back" - 34-year-old WWE star issues warning to Chelsea Green during SmackDown

Chelsea Green made history by becoming the first-ever Women's United States Champion. However, this has made her a target.

B-Fab just stepped to Chelsea Green tonight. Chelsea has been consistent in her role on WWE TV and has thoroughly entertained fans with her antics. Although Green had previously won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, she was yet to hold a singles title.

Chelsea participated in a tournament to crown the inaugural Women's United States Champion. Despite the odds being stacked against her, Green defeated Michin in the tournament to create history. She even repeated the feat in a rematch for the title last week.

Tonight on SmackDown, Michin was expressing her disappointment over losing to Chelsea last week before she was interrupted by Piper Niven and the Women's United States Champion. Green asked Michin to stand up and congratulate her on her successful title defense. B-Fab reminded Chelsea that she would've never been champion if not for Piper Niven.

Piper got in B-Fab's face and warned her. The 34-year-old WWE star then told Niven that she was going to talk to Nick Aldis about a match against her tonight. She then told Chelsea Green, "You better watch your back."

It will be interesting to see if B-Fab will be able to defeat Piper Niven during their match tonight.

