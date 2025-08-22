"You can be a bully" - Former WWE Champion sends a message to Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has received a strong message from a WWE Superstar. The Man currently holds the Women's Intercontinental Championship and successfully defended the title at SummerSlam. She has followed it up with two more defenses on RAW in the last couple of weeks.

This week, she defeated Natalya to continue her winning streak, but this might be the last Lynch has seen of the Queen of Harts. Before RAW got underway, Lynch tweeted that she wanted Natalya to show up with her Nattie persona, which she has displayed outside WWE.

However, fans only got to see Natalya, who ended up submitting to Lynch on the night. Now, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has addressed the callout from Lynch.

Talking on the Busted Open Podcast, she mentioned that the Women's Intercontinental Champion doesn't get to decide when Nattie comes out.

"Becky Lynch doesn't get to decide when she gets Nattie. Becky Lynch does not get to dictate when she gets Nattie. And so Becky, of course, thought she was really clever when she put out a little tweet saying like, 'I don't want a Natalya. I'm sick of Natalya. I want Nattie.' Well, Becky, in all honesty, you don't get to decide when Nattie comes to play," she said.

Natalya has competed as the aggressive and intense Nattie outside of WWE, bringing a more physical style to the ring. She has wrestled in shoot-style matches in Bloodsport and competed in AAA under this persona.

"You can be a bully to Maxxine. You can be a bully to Nikki Bella. And you can be a bully to Natalya, but you do not get to decide when Nattie gets to come and play. Nattie will fu**ing decide that," she added.

You can watch the video below:

Nikki Bella ran off Becky Lynch on RAW

After Becky Lynch made Natalya tap out to the Dis-Arm-Her submission hold, she attacked Maxxine Dupri.

However, she was interrupted by Nikki Bella, who ran down to the ring. The two stars exchanged blows before Nikki got the upper hand and delivered a Rack Attack 2.0 on Lynch.

Nikki Bella and Lynch had a fiery promo exchange a few weeks ago on RAW, and it seems they might be headed for more interaction in the weeks to come.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

