"You can keep looking" - AJ Styles confirms unavailability for upcoming episodes of SmackDown before WrestleMania

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has made it clear that he will not be on SmackDown in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania.

The former WWE Champion is currently in the middle of a bitter rivalry with LA Knight. This week, The Megastar called out Styles for not showing up to the blue brand and challenged him to a match at The Show of Shows. AJ blindsided Knight with a steel chair and accepted the challenge.

In a clip posted on Twitter, The Phenomenal One addressed his upcoming opponent. He claimed that he would stay away from Knight to avoid any physical harm before 'Mania. He also said that he would not show up on SmackDown and only confront Knight during their match at WrestleMania.

"So let me get this straight LA Knight, the next time you see me, you're gonna physically harm me. Well, I'm not gonna let that happen. I'm not that stupid. I won't be at SmackDown. So you can keep looking. But I'll be at WrestleMania, I'll see you there." [From 0:02 - 0:16]

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles attacked LA Knight at the Elimination Chamber

The seeds of this rivalry were planted back at the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia. LA Knight was part of the Chamber match, with an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship hanging in the balance.

However, just when Knight looked like he might go all the way, AJ Styles showed up and blasted him with a steel chair. The assault took The Megastar out of the match, costing him a shot at championship gold. Since then, Knight has been looking to get even with his assailant, and it looks like he will get the opportunity at WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Knight can pick up the win over a decorated champion like AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Poll : Are you excited for LA Knight vs. AJ Styles? Yep! No 0 votes View Discussion