"You can only have so many guys!" - Former WWE Writer details the problem with the 1998 Royal Rumble [Exclusive]

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo has outlined what he feels were some issues with the 1998 Royal Rumble.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Off the SKript, Russo discussed why he felt the 1998 Royal Rumble was such a difficult event to pull off from a creative standpoint.

"Bro, you know, I swear to God, when I look back at that time, and I look back at this Royal Rumble, the problem was so many guys on top were over! You know what I’m saying? So when you had a guy like Tom Brandi, bro, you can only have so many guys! I look at so many guys who were like mid-carders or even opening match. Today? Those guys would be huge!"

The late nineties was a particularly profitable time for WWE (then WWF), with names like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin helping to push the company towards new heights. With this in mind, Russo's comments about struggling to establish new, valuable stars at this time is completely understandable.

Stone Cold Steve Austin would go on to win the 1998 Royal Rumble after entering from the number 24 position. He would last eliminate The Rock to secure his place in the WrestleMania main event.

Vince Russo on Tom Brandi in the Royal Rumble: "He was a great little hand"

Tom Brandi

During the interview, Vince Russo was also quick to bestow praise on former WWE and WCW Superstar Tom Brandi. Brandi, who had also wrestled under the name Salvatore Sincere in WWE, was highlighted by Russo to be a reliable wrestler and the kind of competitor you'd want to see early on in a Royal Rumble match.

"He was great man. As Dutch Mantel would say, Tom Brandi was a great little hand. You know, bro, it’s always good to… you’ve got to get a wrestler in there early. You know? And that’s a perfect spot. Number three is a perfect spot for a wrestler like Tom Brandi. But, he had his value, man. He had a great look too, man. Good looking guy."

You can watch the full clip between Dr Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo at the link below:

Advertisement

If any quotes from this interview are used please give a H/T to SK Wrestling.