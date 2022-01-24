''You can’t tell me he was a bad worker; that’s bulls**t''- Jim Ross defends former WWE Champion

Jim Ross defended Triple H by saying that accusations of him not being a skilled in-ring worker were baseless. Many WWE fans and critics have alleged that The Game is not at the level of his peers when it comes to in-ring work. However, Jim Ross begs to differ.

Triple H is a multiple-time WWE Champion and a Hall of Famer. He has been at the top since the Attitude Era and is one of the few superstars who stuck with WWE instead of going elsewhere.

Speaking on his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about Triple H's in-ring skills. He said that Hunter was one of the best heels in wrestling and did his best in-ring work as an antagonist. The AEW announcer did not agree with people who believe Triple H was a bad in-ring worker.

“He was a great heel and he ended up being an excellent worker. Anybody, If people don’t like Paul Levesque’s work, it’s because of politics. You can’t tell me he was a bad worker. That’s bullshit. C’mon, if you don’t like him, just say you don’t like him and no matter how good he gets, you’re not gonna like him,'' said Ross

Jim Ross on why Triple H was good

Ross also said that Triple H was a student of the game. He was always prepared and educated himself well. This was one of the reasons that Ross believes led to Triple H's success:

''He always had great potential because he was always going to be prepared and educated, and I always thought he had great abilities. Some of his best matches were as that heel that continued to advance and grow. I thought he had a lot of talent.''

Triple H had his last match at a house show in 2019. However, there are reports suggesting he might not step into the ring again after his cardiac event.

