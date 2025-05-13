"You chose this"- Becky Lynch sends a message to the WWE Universe after RAW 

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified May 13, 2025 08:17 GMT
Becky Lynch made a statement on RAW (Image via WWE.com)
Becky Lynch took to social media to send a clear message to the WWE Universe after the latest episode of RAW. She made a big revelation during the show.

The Man challenged Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash last Saturday. However, she lost the bout via pinfall. The wrestling veteran attacked her opponent after the match, and WWE officials had to step in to stop her.

Becky Lynch cut a fiery promo on RAW this week and mentioned that she was not the one who was defeated at Backlash, as Lyra Valkyria went to the hospital while she went to her bus and relaxed. The Man then spoke about her time away from WWE. She was gone for nearly a year and made her return at WrestleMania 41. She stated that she saw the comments online and decided to step away because the fans asked her to.

Becky Lynch told the fans that from then on, she was whatever they said she was. Selfish, greedy, and cutthroat. After the show, she shared a clip of herself on X entering her bus and told the WWE Universe:

"Remember, you chose this."

You can check out the tweet below:

After returning to WWE, Big Time Becks took out Bayley and Lyra. She still has unfinished business with the two stars.

