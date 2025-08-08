  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • "You creepy freaks would empty your bank accounts to get slapped by her" - WWE Superstar on Arianna Grace

"You creepy freaks would empty your bank accounts to get slapped by her" - WWE Superstar on Arianna Grace

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 08, 2025 14:43 GMT
Arianna Grace. [Image credits: Grace
Arianna Grace [Image credit: Grace's X handle]

A WWE star has shared his views on Arianna Grace. Grace has been making a name for herself since signing with WWE's NXT brand. The daughter of former WWE star Santino Marella has been involved in some notable feuds in the developmental territory.

Ad

She has been getting good reactions from the NXT crowd, which is helping her grow her popularity online as well. Now, after she posted a tweet talking about standing up for what is right, one person was right there to compliment her in his own way.

"Making the world a better place with five fingers across the face! always stand up for what’s right!," she wrote on X (fka Twitter).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It didn't take long for her fiancé, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, to repost her tweet and send a message.

"Yoshiki should consider himself lucky. A lot of you creepy freaks would empty your bank accounts to get slapped by her," he wrote.
Ad

Arianna Grace and Lorenzo got engaged while on a trip to Paris in December last year. Stacks has been in NXT for a long time as a member of The Family stable. He won his first singles championship in WWE after beating Tony D'Angelo 2-1 in a British Rounds Rules to win the NXT Heritage Cup.

Grace, on the other hand, returned to NXT in February this year after a long hiatus due to injury.

Ad

Arianna Grace teamed up with her father

Last year, Grace was named as the new liaison between NXT and TNA, as she made her TNA debut. She soon made an appearance on the show alongside her father, Santino Marella, at Victory Road.

After returning from her injury, Arianna Grace teamed up with her father on the May 29, 2025, episode of Impact! for the first time. The father-daughter duo ended up losing to Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications