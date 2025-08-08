"You creepy freaks would empty your bank accounts to get slapped by her" - WWE Superstar on Arianna Grace

A WWE star has shared his views on Arianna Grace. Grace has been making a name for herself since signing with WWE's NXT brand. The daughter of former WWE star Santino Marella has been involved in some notable feuds in the developmental territory.She has been getting good reactions from the NXT crowd, which is helping her grow her popularity online as well. Now, after she posted a tweet talking about standing up for what is right, one person was right there to compliment her in his own way.&quot;Making the world a better place with five fingers across the face! always stand up for what’s right!,&quot; she wrote on X (fka Twitter).It didn't take long for her fiancé, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, to repost her tweet and send a message.&quot;Yoshiki should consider himself lucky. A lot of you creepy freaks would empty your bank accounts to get slapped by her,&quot; he wrote.Arianna Grace and Lorenzo got engaged while on a trip to Paris in December last year. Stacks has been in NXT for a long time as a member of The Family stable. He won his first singles championship in WWE after beating Tony D'Angelo 2-1 in a British Rounds Rules to win the NXT Heritage Cup.Grace, on the other hand, returned to NXT in February this year after a long hiatus due to injury.Arianna Grace teamed up with her fatherLast year, Grace was named as the new liaison between NXT and TNA, as she made her TNA debut. She soon made an appearance on the show alongside her father, Santino Marella, at Victory Road.After returning from her injury, Arianna Grace teamed up with her father on the May 29, 2025, episode of Impact! for the first time. The father-daughter duo ended up losing to Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford.