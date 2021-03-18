"You'd be one of them"- Randy Orton names 5 WWE legends he would have loved to wrestle

WWE veteran Randy Orton recently named five legends he wishes he had wrestled with in his latest chat with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In the latest edition of Broken Skull Sessions, WWE legend Randy Orton talked about various topics regarding his WWE career, including a few big names that he would have liked to wrestle with.

WWE on FOX posted a sneak peek from the episode on its official Twitter handle, in which Orton can be seen revealing those five names.

"Well you know what Steve, I have been very lucky to wrestle d**n near everyone I've ever wanted to be in the ring with. You know... from Hogan to Flair to Shawn to Taker. I don't want to be up your a** too much, but you'd be one of them. We never got to tango in the ring. Did a little bit with Jake "The Snake", he would be on that list. Let's say Don Muraco. Uh, Roddy Piper. And I gotta put my father on that list."

“I’d put my father on that list.” - @RandyOrton to @steveaustinBSR on one of the five legends he would’ve loved to have wrestled.



(via @WWENetwork) pic.twitter.com/miQ9rAla7Y — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 17, 2021

Randy Orton will go down in WWE history

Randy Orton is a pro-wrestling legend who has done it all in WWE. The Viper is a 14-time world champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a former Mr. Money in the Bank. In addition, he has won several mid-card titles in WWE.

An underrated story of Randy Ortons career... pic.twitter.com/pB0CiYd13c — WWE/AEW GRANDEST STAGE (@GrandestWWEAEW) March 11, 2021

Randy Orton made his way to WWE's main roster in 2002, and soon established himself as a cocky, arrogant heel. He won his first world title by defeating Chris Benoit at SummerSlam in 2004, and wrestled The Undertaker at WrestleMania 21 the following year.

Randy Orton has wrestled with a long string of legends, including Mick Foley, The Rock, Edge, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and many more. What do you think of his list of wrestlers he wishes he would have faced? What's the biggest dream match featuring Orton that never happened? Sound off in the comments.