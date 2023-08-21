"You deserve it all" - WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Gunther on his 36th birthday

A WWE Superstar sent a heartfelt message to Gunther on his 36th birthday.

The Ring General is less than 20 days away from breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign of all time. However, he is going to have to go through Chad Gable of Alpha Academy to do so.

Imperium is involved in a rivalry with Alpha Academy on WWE RAW. Last week on the red brand, Gable picked up a victory over Giovanni Vinci, but Gunther responded by quickly defeating Otis in a singles match. Ludwig Kaiser has been unsuccessfully trying to lure Maxxine Dupri to joing Imperium and got slapped in the face last week for his troubles.

Kaiser took to Instagram today to share a photo with the leader of Imperium on his birthday. He noted that Gunther deserves everything he has and wished him a happy 36th birthday.

"16 years. Mentor, friend, brother. Happy birthday and all the best, Liebe. Glück und Gesundheit. You deserve it all," he wrote.

Gunther discloses he doesn't want to share a moment with The Honky Tonky Man in WWE

Intercontinental Champion Gunther does not believe an on-screen interaction with The Honky Tonk Man would benefit anyone involved.

Gunther is on the verge of breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record but it does not appear that the 70-year-old Hall of Famer will be making an appearance on WWE television to celebrate the accomplishment. In an interview with Metro UK, the champion stated that The Honky Tonk Man has had his time and that he is on another level than him in the ring.

"No, I don't think so. I think he [The Honky Tonk Man] had his time, he's still got the record — it's not broken, we will see what happens. I think I operate on a different level than him when it comes to what we do in the ring. I think my presentation's very different, and also how I carry myself. I think it would just not be a good fit. I don't think anybody would benefit from that," he said. [H/T: Metro UK]

Chad Gable has been with WWE since 2013 but has never won a singles championship. Only time will tell if Gable can pull off the upset and capture the Intercontinental Championship tomorrow night on RAW.

