"You disrespect me" - The Miz assaults returning WWE Superstar on RAW; smashes his head on the concrete

The Miz assaulted a returning WWE Superstar tonight on RAW and demolished his head on the concrete.

Last week Tommaso Ciampa shocked the world when he returned to RAW to answer Miz's open challenge. After a short match, he was able to put the A-Lister away. Following the match, he stated that his reason for attacking his former mentor was that he didn't reach out to him when he was on the shelf.

Hence a match was set up between the two men for tonight on RAW. Before the match could begin, Ciampa again stated that he made a mistake last time, thinking he was Miz's friend when the latter was using him.

As Ciampa approached the ring, Miz jumped him from behind and viciously attacked him. He threw him against the barricade multiple times before he drove his skull into the concrete with the skull-crushing finale.

The vicious assault meant that the match had to be called off since Ciampa was unable to compete. This could be the start of a big feud between these two men.

