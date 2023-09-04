"You dumb bi*ch" - Rhea Ripley lashes out at fan claiming that she'll never be Chyna

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to lash out at a fan who criticized her for paying tribute to the late, great Chyna.

At the Payback premium live event, Ripley's ring gear was inspired by The Ninth Wonder of the World. She successfully went on to defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

On Twitter/X, a fan criticized Ripley for her touching tribute, to which she responded with a heated message. It's safe to say that Mami definitely didn't appreciate the gesture.

"And me quote tweeting this will be the ONLY time you are relevant in your life, so enjoy it. It’s a tribute you dumb bi*ch," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Shawn Michaels previously compared Rhea Ripley to Chyna

WWE legend Shawn Michaels is no stranger to Chyna, having worked closely with her. The two were stablemates in D-Generation X.

Speaking in a previous interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Michaels compared Rhea Ripley to Chyna. With respect to Chyna, Michaels mentioned that Ripley would surpass the former Women's Champion.

HBK concluded by stating that Ripley's success will never take away Chyna's contributions to professional wrestling in general. Michaels said:

"I'm not surprised one bit of her (Rhea Ripley) success on the main roster, and she's still so very young. She's gonna surpass certainly, respectfully, anything that Chyna accomplished. But I don't think that'll ever take away from what Joanie contributed to the WWE and the sport in general."

For months, Ripley has dominated the WWE women's division. She once again made a big statement with her latest win over Raquel Rodriguez. The Eradicator will now shift her focus to India as she prepares to defend her title against Natalya at Superstar Spectacle.

