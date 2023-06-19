"You have earned all the accolades" - The Undertaker sends congratulatory message to WWE Hall of Famer

The Undertaker congratulated a WWE Hall of Famer for completing over 35 years with the company. Taker's greatest former rival Shawn Michaels is celebrating the 35th anniversary of his debut in the company.

Micheals has spent over three decades with WWE and received multiple industry accolades. He is a triple crown champion and was inducted into the Hall of Fame twice.

On the occasion of The Showstopper's 35 years in the Stamford-based promotion, The Phenom took to Twitter to share a heartwarming message.

Taker stated that if he had to pick one guy to share the ring with during his career, it would be Shawn Michaels, without a doubt. According to Deadman, HBK is regarded as one of the finest wrestlers ever to put on a pair of wrestling boots.

"Throughout my career, if I had to pick one person to share the ring with, without hesitation it would be @ShawnMichaels! He is one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots! Congrats on 35 years with @WWE, you have earned all the accolades bestowed upon you," Undertaker wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Mr. WrestleMania and The Undertaker crossed paths to form one of WWE's most illustrious rivalries. The two legends have faced off in the ring numerous times, but their encounter at WrestleMania 25 is widely regarded as one of the best wrestling bouts ever.

The Undertaker would like to face Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns from the current WWE roster

The Hall of Famer recently chose Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as two current roster superstars he'd want to confront. In the main event of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker performed in his farewell match against AJ Styles in a Boneyard encounter.

While speaking on The Independent, the Phenom was questioned about the WWE Superstars he would like to wrestle today. He responded, saying:

"I would love to be healthy enough to have a match now with Roman Reigns. When we worked at [WrestleMania 33], I was on my last legs. And he wasn't he wasn't nearly the performer that he is now," Taker said.

The Deadman added:

"And then another guy that I would love to have worked with would be Seth Rollins. He's just an incredible in-ring talent. And now he's got this really flamboyant character, which would have been a really interesting contrast between the doom and gloom of The Undertaker and his over-the-top character."

The Deadman has made intermittent appearances on WWE TV since retiring. At RAW is XXX show, he was spotted upsetting LA Knight. During the segment, Taker shared an unforgettable moment with Bray Wyatt, which received widespread acclaim from fans globally.

