"You earned it and you deserve it" - Randy Orton's backstage reaction to recent WWE title change

The latest WWE 24 documentary captured the moment Randy Orton congratulated The Miz on winning the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2021.

Drew McIntyre won a six-man Elimination Chamber match at the event to retain the WWE Championship. Bobby Lashley attacked McIntyre after the match, allowing The Miz to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the WWE Champion.

Following the show, Lashley and Sheamus hugged The Miz as soon as he walked through the curtain. Orton then walked over to the two-time WWE Champion and offered his congratulations.

“Congrats,” Orton said. “Congrats, man, you earned it and you deserve it.”

After receiving praise from Orton, WWE cameras caught AJ Styles telling The Miz that nobody works harder than him in WWE. The A-Lister also received a handshake from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The Miz savored the moment after his WWE Championship win

The Miz had to wait over 10 years to win the WWE Championship again

In November 2010, The Miz cashed in his first Money in the Bank contract on Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship. He held the title for 160 days before losing it to John Cena in May 2011.

Although many people doubted whether The Miz would ever become a two-time WWE Champion, he always aimed to hold the title again.

"So many emotions going through my head," he said. "I did it… again. Walking back, I remember standing there, just staring at it, thinking about all the hard work and dedication and sacrifices that it took to get there. So that was just a moment for me to be present."

The Miz’s most recent WWE Championship reign turned out to be one of the shortest in history. Eight days after Elimination Chamber 2021, he lost the title to Bobby Lashley on RAW.

