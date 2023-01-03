37-year-old former WWE Superstar expresses her desire to return to the company

CJ Perry (Lana) has thrived with her website CJPerry.com since being released by WWE in June 2021. She's also dabbled in other fields outside of wrestling, such as acting and reality television. In an interview with The Bailey Show, the former Women's Tag Team Champion expressed her desire to return to the company.

Mandy Rose was recently fired after she posted explicit content on her FanTime website. Rose's FanTime website is profitable, however, as she made $1 million in December. Perry has also thrived on her own website, earning more money there than she did when she was under contract.

Speaking on The Bailey Show, the Ravishing Russian revealed that she makes a lot of money with her website and Instagram posts. However, she maintains that she truly loves the company and would be very happy to return. She then made the bold claim that she would leave everything behind that is against the company's policy:

"My last couple of years in WWE, I had an incredible and very lucrative contract that I had worked very hard and long for, which was an incredible blessing that I'm thankful for. Even on CJPerry.com, in the last six months, I've grossed more than I did in my highest-paying WWE contract. I'm thankful for that. In the business that we're in and the times that we're in, you have to capitalize on everything because you don't know how long it's going to last. Instagram from 2010 to 2014, you grew much faster. 2017, 18, 19, you could get all these deals on Instagram, super high-paying deals. It's not like that anymore. Things are always changing and evolving so quickly. You have to seize the moment because it might be gone tomorrow. I'm a big believer in saying, 'Yes.' I'm blessed to have this opportunity, but I would always return to wrestling. If WWE were to call me tomorrow and be like, 'we want you back,' it's not about the money. I would shut the site down and go back because WWE is one of the greatest franchises in the world. Life is not just about money, you have to do what you love. There is nothing in the world like wrestling and if the opportunity was right for me to return and tell compelling stories and burn the house down, I'll come back and do it for free," Lana said. (H/T Fightful)

Lana could shine among the big sharks in the Stamford-based Pro Wrestling company if she were to return.

Lana's last WWE televised match

Lana was successful as a manager for her husband Rusev, currently known as Miro. Upon their debut in NXT and then in the main roster, she was not seen as a competitor. Lana was also involved in a romantic storyline with the All-Mighty Bobby Lashley.

Lana was released from the company in July 2021, but was previously involved in the Tag Team Championship picture with Naomi. During the storyline, the Ravishing Russian was put through a table for several consecutive weeks on RAW by Nia Jax.

Lana and Naomi were defeated by Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke on Monday Night RAW on May 31, 2021. This was the last time the Ravishing Russian appeared on WWE Television.

