"You didn't even give the guy a chance" - Veteran on Triple H's booking of released WWE star

A longtime wrestling veteran was critical of how Triple H booked a former WWE star before his release. The company parted ways with several talents last week, which surprised many members of the WWE Universe.

One of those talents was Giovanni Vinci, who was given a new gimmick and character after being kicked out of Imperium. Vinci even had several vignettes to reintroduce him to the crowd, but he lost in his first match back to Apollo Crews.

The Italian star had another televised match against Crews but was defeated again. He competed in a match on Speed, as well as five other dark bouts, before being released earlier this month.

On the latest episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the former bWo member was baffled by Triple H's decision to repackage Vinci, who lost all of his matches and was never given a real chance to get himself over with the crowd.

"You didn't even give the guy a chance. At least back in a day, you get three, four, six weeks to get yourself over. They set you up to fail, but at least you got a chance. They didn't give this guy a chance and then they release him. They probably gave him some reason like, obviously, budget cuts are what the friendly thing [to say]," Richards said. [21:31 - 21:50]

Giovanni Vinci signed with WWE in 2017 before being called up to the main roster in 2022 as part of Imperium. The group was on television regularly until Ludwig Kaiser betrayed Vinci last April.

Ludwig Kaiser praises Triple H and William Regal for believing in international talents

Despite Giovanni Vinci's release, his former tag team partner Ludwig Kaiser had nothing but praise for Triple H. Kaiser credited The King of Kings, William Regal, and other European veterans for trusting talents from abroad to achieve success in WWE.

"So without Hunter, without men like William Regal, men like Dave Taylor, Robbie Brookside, Fit Finlay, all those guys who paved that way for us European talent. I’ll always be grateful for that, definitely. Because without them, I don’t think we would be here," Kaiser said on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. [H/T: eWrestlingNews]

Kaiser is currently rising through the ranks on RAW, with fans praising his presentation. Some are even calling for him to get a big push.

