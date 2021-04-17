"You won't even be ready" - Former champion sends a message to Samoa Joe after his departure from WWE

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley has sent a message to Samoa Joe following the latter's departure from WWE. Taking to Twitter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion wrote that she would cross paths with Joe once again down the line.

Bayley concluded her message by writing that whenever she crosses paths with Samoa Joe, the latter won't be ready for it. The SmackDown Superstar also referred to Joe as "uncle Joe" in this case.

Here is the exchange between Bayley and Samoa Joe on Twitter:

After six years in WWE, Samoa Joe was released from the company along with a host of other WWE Superstars. The likes of Peyton Royce, Kalisto and Billie Kay were also among those to be released from WWE, much to everyone's surprise.

During his time with WWE, Samoa Joe became a two-time NXT Champion - the first-ever Superstar to do so in the black-and-gold brand's history. Joe also has a rare win over Demon Finn Balor - the same man whom he defeated to win the NXT Title at a WWE Live Event.

After being promoted to the main roster, Samoa Joe established his place as a fan favorite, despite being a heel for most of his time. The former NXT Champion also won the WWE United States Championship on the main roster and challenged for the WWE and Universal Title too.

What could be next for Samoa Joe?

A veteran of the pro wrestling business, Samoa Joe could end up anywhere from here onwards and could sign for any top wrestling promotion in the world. A return to IMPACT Wrestling shouldn't be ruled out. However, Joe signing for All Elite Wrestling is possibly the likelier option.

One cannot rule out a move to New Japan Pro Wrestling for Samoa Joe either. A veteran of the Japanese pro wrestling circuit, Joe has already competed in the Land of the Rising Sun in the past and would be a solid fit for NJPW.

It will be interesting to see where Samoa Joe takes his talents next.