"You f**ked up everything!" - Vince McMahon's reaction when 8-time WWE champion went off-script on RAW

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon's anger has been known to get the better of him in the past, and it seems that he has lost his temper with a number of WWE Superstars in Gorilla over the years.

Multia-time women's champion Becky Lynch recently opened up about an interaction with Vince McMahon following her RAW segment with Lacey Evans.

In Lynch's autobiography, The Man Becky Lynch: Not Your Average Average Girl, The Man revealed that she actually went off script in their segment, and McMahon was livid.

As part of their interaction the night after her major win at WrestleMania 35, Lynch, who is a former women's champion, NXT Women's Champion, and tag team champion, was supposed to be knocked down from a punch by Evans. However, when the former women's champion didn't drop, she was verbally dressed down by the former WWE Chairman.

"'What did I tell you?' Vince asked turning it on me. 'To go down with the punch,' I answered, it dawning on me why he was upset at me. 'Then why the f**k did you no sell it? You f**ked everything up!'" she wrote.

Lynch tried to explain that her natural reaction was to remain on her feet, but McMahon had decided that she had gone into business for herself the night after he made her the biggest star in the company.

Vince McMahon and Becky Lynch were later able to settle their issues

After their altercation, Lynch reveals that she went and spoke to Seth Rollins, whom she refers to by his real name (Colby Lopez) throughout her book. He was able to talk her down, and after speaking to former Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano, she was able to run into Vince McMahon later in the night.

Lynch apologized for her error, and McMahon claimed that he was also Irish, so he made mistakes, too.

The two then hugged and seemingly were able to get past it. It appears that the WWE Universe was unaware of the error, and the storyline between Lacey Evans and Lynch continued, even though the former Women's Champion did point out that she believed Evans was the wrong person for her to feud with after her major Royal Rumble win because she was "green."

Becky Lynch is currently gearing up for another mega battle as she is set to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think Becky Lynch botched the spot? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion